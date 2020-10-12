Russia, US discuss New START, but talking about agreements is too early

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. It is too early to say anything definite about the chances Russia and the US may agree to extend the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), but the two parties are pushing ahead with contacts along these lines, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"It is too early to say anything about some final agreements," Peskov said, adding that "contacts at the level of experts are continuing."

Peskov stressed that the issue of extending the New START was a "priority in contacts with the Americans."

"Of course, it is in the interests of both countries and the whole world a consensus be achieved," Peskov said. He stressed that "the stances [of both parties] are well known and so are the main stumbling blocks."

Earlier, US media quoted sources as saying that the United States hoped to clinch an arms control deal with Russia within weeks.

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty will remain in force for 10 years, until 2021, unless it is replaced before that date by a subsequent agreement on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms. It can also be extended for no longer than 5 years (that is, until 2026) by the parties’ mutual consent.

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington not to delay prolongation of the treaty it describes as the gold standard in the area of disarmament.

In an interview with the Financial Times in late June 2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin said that once this treaty ceased to exist, "then there would be no instrument in the world to curtail the arms race.".