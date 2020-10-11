Karabakh to be central subject of Armenian top diplomat’s planned visit - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be at the center of attention during the scheduled visit of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow, the commentary of Russia’s Foreign Ministry made public on Sunday said.

As the agency reported, the top diplomat will be in Moscow with an official visit on October 11-13, he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. "One of the key subjects of the discussion will be the issues of settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh. In order to develop the agreements reached in Moscow on October 9-10 during the trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, the dialogue will continue on de-escalation of tensions in the conflict zone and creation of conditions to renew the substantive negotiations process, including the involvement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," the commentary said.

The sides will also review the entire range of issues of the bilateral cooperation, foreign policy interaction along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the CIS.