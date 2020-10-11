Stability of Azerbaijan, Armenia is one of priorities for Russia - diplomat

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia, standing up to its national interests, is very interested in the stable environment in Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview aired by the Russia-1 TV channel.

"The uniqueness of the current situation is that, while having our own national interests, we have them and we stand by them, the stability of both Azerbaijan and Armenia is a priority for us, their relations are crucially important to us," she said.

She stressed that Russia never manipulates the feelings of people of other countries, never "engaged in empty rhetoric." According to the spokeswoman, in case of Azerbaijan and Armenia Russia managed to achieve the result based on the diplomatic effort. The diplomat noted the special role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the organization of the talks between the opposing sides. "One needs to remember a very important thing. The work personally done by the president of our country in order to make possible the arrival in our capital <...> of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. <...> It seems to me, one needs to begin any conversation on settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the situation between the two countries with the understanding and reiteration of who is a true friend and who is not really," she added.

The Foreign Ministry’s official representative has also expressed an opinion that during talks Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had set a task to develop a document which would allow to begin moving towards conflict resolution. "I had a feeling that his goal was <...> to work out a document, to develop a starting point to begin this very difficult but necessary journey," she explained.

"I observed many talks. I witnessed lengthy negotiations with the participation of the head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, you remember the Iranian nuclear program, the Syrian settlement, I won’t even mention Ukraine. <…> I have an impression that during this round he (Lavrov - TASS) was completely invested, invested his intelligence, his mediating talents, his human qualities. For one simple reason - for all of us this is a special subject," the spokeswoman emphasized.

At the talks, mediated by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed on a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, in order to trade detainees and recover the bodies of those killed in fighting.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.