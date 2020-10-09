Most EU countries do not want to burn bridges in relations with Belarus, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The position of the European Union on the situation in Belarus is contradictory, although the majority of its responsible and serious members are against burning bridges in relations with Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Friday.

He pointed out that there are two trends coexisting in the EU regarding the situation in Belarus. "The first trend is fueled by those countries that are immediate neighbors of Belarus, first of all, by Lithuania and Poland, who assumed an aggressive stance, including appealing to historic times when both the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Rzeczpospolita existed. These countries are apparently driven by temptation, a rather serious one, to cultivate an additional geopolitical space, so to say. And [they] are doing it under an open slogan of not allowing to let Belarus stay with Russia, it is necessary to split Belarus and Russia. In the EU, as I understand, they are in the minority," the Foreign Minister noted.

"The other trend, promoted by responsible, serious states is that the EU shouldn’t repeat the same mistakes that were made regarding Ukraine. <...> Those two trends collide, they hardly can be compatible. This is why the EU accepts statements that are rather evasive, one definitely feels that between these two trends there is a certain majority, so far silent, that really doesn’t want to burn bridges and make some statements which cannot be implemented later," the top diplomat explained.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed a constitutional reform in the country. "This is a good opportunity to establish a nationwide dialogue during which all segments of Belarusian society can reach an agreement on how they want to develop their state, their nation further," he concluded.

On October 2, the European Union introduced sanctions against approximately 40 Belarusian officials who, in the EU opinion, were responsible for "falsification of the election and violation of human rights." The Baltic states at the end of September approved their own list of sanctions against Belarus including 100 officials.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.