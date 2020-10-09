Russia awaits Denmark’s reply to proposal on incidents at sea agreement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for a reply from Denmark to its proposal to sign a bilateral agreement on preventing unintended incidents at sea between the two countries and in the airspace over these waters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday following a meeting with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.

"We reminded our Danish colleagues that we had long since proposed to conclude a bilateral intergovernmental agreement with them on avoiding unintentional incidents at sea between our countries and in the airspace above these waters," Lavrov said.

"We hope that Denmark will consider this proposal of ours, just like other neighbors we have such agreements with. It will certainly contribute to building confidence between our countries in general," he added.

Lavrov stressed that Russia proposed the initiative on numerous occasions, and Danish counterparts are still thinking. "Today we reminded them of all that. I believe that, if there is a sincere interest in the de-escalation of the situation, in overcoming some confrontational trends in the atmosphere of our relations, then we need to be guided by specific deeds. We have not seen any deeds so far," he concluded.