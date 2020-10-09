Russian, Armenian prime ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian and Armenian prime ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Friday.

At the talks, the two prime ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

Apart from that, Mishustin and Pashinyan touched on the pressing issues of Russian-Armenian commercial and economic cooperation in the energy, transport and industry fields.

Both leaders emphasized the significance of the implementation of joint promising projects and of deeper collaboration within the EAEU and discussed anti-coronavirus measures.