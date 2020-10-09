Armenian top diplomat plans to arrive in Moscow today — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan plans to arrive in Moscow later on Friday to participate in consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told TASS.

"Now we are only beginning to find out the details. I can confirm that, yes, he is arriving in the afternoon and there will be consultations," he said.

The Kremlin press service reported on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow for consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh mediated by Russia’s foreign minister.