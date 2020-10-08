Some countries unable to confirm commitments to Treaty on Open Skies, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The unpreparedness of some countries to unequivocally confirm commitments to the Treaty on Open Skies raises questions about their real intentions, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the opening of the Fourth Review Conference on the Open Skies Treaty. A transcript of his statement was uploaded to the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"The unpreparedness to unequivocally confirm their commitments to the treaty evokes serious doubts regarding their real intentions. The discussion on this issue is not over yet. We will continue to analyze the situation from the standpoint of our likely response," Ryabkov said.