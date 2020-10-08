Russian, German senior lawmakers discuss Navalny case

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Head of Russian State Duma commission on investigation of foreign meddling Vasiliy Piskaryov discussed the Russian lawmakers’ address regarding the Alexey Navalny situation with Robby Schlund, head of German-Russian Bundestag parliamentary group, Russian State Duma press service announced Thursday.

Piskaryov contacted the Bundestag lawmakers, asking for assistance in provision of required materials on the Navalny case to the Russian law enforcement agencies, including Navalny’s medical expertise, medical examination results and answers to questions from the Russian Prosecutor General’sOffice, sent within the legal aid requests, "which there have been four of already," according to the lawmaker.

"The German parliamentarians spoke in favor of preservation of constructive dialogue between Russia and Germany, in favor of separation of criminal issues and political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the two countries. They also stated their intention to address the Bundestag president Wolfgan Schauble with a demand to provide an official response to the Russian State Duma commission’s request," the State Duma said.