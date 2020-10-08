Kremlin has no details on evaluation of Warsaw-Berlin call intercepted by Minsk

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no detailed information on the evaluation by the special services of a phone call between representatives of Berlin and Warsaw intercepted by Belarus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We don’t have any detailed information on this. Apparently, Russian special services did what they needed to do with these records," Peskov said. Meanwhile, he declined to give details on the particular actions.

In early September, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Belarusian radio electronic intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin indicating that the claims that blogger Alexey Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok class substance were a fake. Lukashenko did not disclose the names of those who were on the phone. The recording of the conversation about the incident with the Russian blogger was made public by the Belarusian state-run channel ONT. Both Germany and Poland dismissed the recording as a fake.