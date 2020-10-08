Russia not planning to meddle in US presidential election — foreign intel chief

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to meddle in the US presidential election and wants it to be held in line with the law and confrontation in the US society to decrease, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Head Sergei Naryshkin told TASS on Thursday.

"I would like to emphasize that the degree of calm when holding the US election is also affecting Russia. I mean that two US political camps tend to turn to very unfair propaganda too often, although propaganda is mostly unfair. But the stronger the confrontation between them, the more the propaganda machines of the Republican and the Democratic camps use lies and a myth of Russia’s alleged meddling in the election, Russian aggression and Russian threat, which is not true. We don’t need this," Naryshkin said.

"I once again repeat that we want the election to be held in line with the constitution and the law and the norms of international law and the degree of confrontation in the US society to be lower," he noted.

The issue of potential interference in US elections is regularly raised due to Washington’s claims that Russia was complicit in such actions back in 2016. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations. In February, Peskov said the Kremlin regrettably noted that there would be increasingly more news of alleged attempts by Russia to interfere in the electoral process as the US election in November approached. According to Peskov, these claims "are nowhere near close to the truth."

The US general elections will be held on November 3 to choose the US president and vice president, all 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate, as well as governors of 13 states and territories.