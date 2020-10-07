Lavrov discusses cooperation in Caspian Sea with Turkmenistan’s foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan, Sergey Lavrov and Rashid Meredov, discussed bilateral issues and cooperation over the Caspian Sea in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The ministers viewed bilateral issues, following the agreements between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The sides also discussed pressing issues of cooperation in regional and international formats, including within the framework of cooperation among the five Caspian littoral states.".