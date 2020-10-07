No reason to mistrust coronavirus statistics, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7./TASS/. The Kremlin sees no reason not to trust data on the number of coronavirus cases across Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We don’t see any reasons to mistrust this data. The collection of all data is managed well by the government crisis center and has been streamlined in the past few months," Peskov said.

When asked to comment on alleged refusals to test citizens for coronavirus in order not to mar the coronavirus statistics, Peskov said these facts must be made public.

"This will become a reason for a thorough investigation," he pledged.

To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.