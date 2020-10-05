Lavrov reiterates Moscow’s readiness to host meeting of Azerbaijan, Armenia top diplomats

Azerbaijan forces take control of seven villages near Nagorno-Karabakh - president

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Moscow is ready to organize a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian top diplomats under mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after Lavrov’s telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s readiness to organize a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with participation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the ministry said.

Sergey Lavrov expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and called for an immediate ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented.

"On October 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to continue to discuss the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Lavrov expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities along the contact line and the growing number of casualties among civilians," it said.

"The Russian side stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire," the ministry emphasized.