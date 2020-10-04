{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss ways out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Russian top diplomat expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Zograd Mnatsakanyan, to discuss possible ways of settling the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The focus was made on issues linked with the search for ways out of the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the ministry said.

The Russian top diplomat expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "The Russian side expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians and stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire," the ministry said.

Apart from that, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s readiness to help settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "The Russian side reiterated its readiness to help the parties to the conflict get back to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in line with the joint statement of the Russian, US and French presidents," the ministry said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

