Senior Russian, UN diplomats discuss Middle East settlement

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo discussed via a video linkup on Friday the situation in Libya, Syria, in the Persian Gulf as well as the Middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomats "exchanged opinions in detail on a broad range of issues on the UN agenda including the situation in Syria, Libya, in the Persian Gulf zone as well as the Middle East settlement," the ministry said.

The sides also looked into Russia’s cooperation with the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.