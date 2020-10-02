UK refuses to cooperate with Russia on Health Ministry level, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia received a negative response from the UK to its request to establish bilateral ties on the Ministries of Health level, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said at the Russia Talk online forum Friday.

The diplomat pointed out the importance of ties between ministries amid the pandemic.

"By the way, we sent a request to the UK Department of Health, but, alas, the response we received was negative," Kelin said.

The diplomat noted, however, that some dialogue in this field goes on regardless.

"Of course, we cooperate with [UK-Swedish] AstraZeneca. We had information that we will produce one of the vaccines on one of our Novosibirsk plants in cooperation with AstraZeneca, if I’m not mistaken. But this is only a part of potential cooperation," the envoy said.

The diplomat underscored that Russia does not seek to advertise or politicize its Sputnik-V vaccine. At the same time, it is regrettable, Kelin said, that EU programs do not involve cooperation on procurement and joint research of this Russian vaccine.

"I must say that we are entirely open to this cooperation, because this is the first vaccine after all. We do not make it any kind of competition here," he said.

According to the envoy, "the most important thing is to achieve a turning point in incidence, a breakthrough in countering this disease.".