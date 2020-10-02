{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Russia’s UN envoy urges Germany to cooperate with Moscow on Navalny issue

He went on to say that Navalny’s accusations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the incident were ‘insulting’

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, advised Germany to cooperate with Russia in investigating the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny instead of filing requests to the UN Security Council.

"I think that instead of drafting letters that we saw yesterday, which they hurried to draft and to send on 30 September before the Niger Presidency expired, some of them should better cooperate with the Russian authorities," Nebenzia said, commenting on Germany’s request for a Russian briefing on the issue at the UN Security Council.

"In order to start our investigation, we need, according to our laws, to be provided with materials that would allow us to open such an investigation. As long as these materials are not provided, we only can conduct the so-called pre-investigation, which is being held," the Russian diplomat continued.

He went on to say that Navalny’s accusations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the incident were ‘insulting.’

"Navalny commented that he is convinced that it's Putin who is behind this. He has no other version. I'm not even taking the question why Putin would need it. That's absurd in principle," Nebenzia said.

"But I would say that even the allegation of something like that, which comes not just from Navalny, but is somehow inherent in many statements that we hear on that issue, is insulting," he added. "That is immoral even to suggest this, let alone a simple question: why Russia or the Russian authorities would need that?"

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

Tags
Foreign policy
Armenia, Azerbaijan show no readiness for dialogue so far — Russia’s UN envoy
Nebenzia also dismissed an assumption that Russia and Turkey were supporting the opposing sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Read more
US creates time pressure in New START issue, names unacceptable terms — ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described the New START extension as "the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with"
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
Macron: It was a mistake not to establish European dialogue with Russia over disarmament
The French president believes that Europe should build its own dialogue with Moscow instead of delegating the issue to NATO
Read more
CIA working with Navalny, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, it’s not the first time that contacts between Navalny and foreign intelligence agencies have been detected
Read more
International community shows rare unity on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the international community called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
Read more
Air defense system Tor-M2 to get special small missile against drones
The commander-in-chief stressed that strategic and operative drones were typical targets for the ground forces' air defenses
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Russian diplomat slams third parties’ bellicose statements on Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia knows from its own sources that foreign militants are being moved to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Read more
Kremlin says Biden-Trump debate shows a new trend in US ‘political culture’
The Kremlin has refused to evaluate US presidential debate
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
Belarus never went back on its word on constitutional reform — diplomat
The spokeswoman stressed that it is unacceptable to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and to point out to the country’s residents what needs to be done
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
No one will make Baku leave Nagorno-Karabakh soil under its control, says president
The Azerbaijani leader vowed that "Azerbaijan would restore its territorial integrity"
Read more
Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence
It is expected that such features will make the helicopter of the future more effective for medical evacuation and search and rescue operations
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Heavy fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone rages on, Azerbaijan says
Military operations are underway along the entire frontline, Baku said
Read more
German re-unification 30 years on: Lavrov says Berlin embarks on course to hinder Russia
According to the top diplomat, as a result of a short-sighted NATO-leaning policy and geopolitical games, Europe is going through a major crisis of trust, while the enormous potential of Russian-German cooperation remains untapped
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Lavrov ready to meet in Moscow with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also confirmed readiness to offer the Moscow platform for organizing respective contacts, including for holding a new meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Read more
Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel
The chancellor stressed that the incident with the blogger was not just a matter between Germany and Russia but an issue that should be addressed globally
Read more
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber
The president requested completely banning shipments of round timber of coniferous species out of Russia starting January 1, 2022
Read more
Azerbaijan says Armenia using foreign mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the statement, mercenaries from the Middle East are being involved especially actively
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Khmeimim base turns into homey neighborhood over five years — personnel
September 30, 2020 marks precisely five years since the beginning of the military operation for providing assistance to the people of Syria in clearing the country of international terrorist groups
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
Aeroflot resumes regular flights from Moscow to Seoul
Flights will be operated once a week
Read more
Baku vows to destroy Armenian S-300 missile systems if they turn up in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Kremlin slams Navalny’s claims against Putin as unacceptable
Speaking on Navalny’s plans to return to Russia, the spokesman stressed that any Russian citizen can return back home at any time
Read more
Denmark authorizes Nord Stream 2 AG to operate gas pipeline on national shelf
The permit stipulates certain conditions, according to the regulator
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
US military transport plane conducts emergency landing in Odessa, report says
Read more
Moscow sees Merkel’s visit to Navalny as attempt to politicize situation — diplomat
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had no doubts that the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which demonstrated its political bias before, will confirm the presence of Novichok in Navalny's samples
Read more
Putin, Macron, Trump call for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh without preconditions
The presidents urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Yerevan debunks reports of Tochka-U missile system use in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Azerbaijani top brass issued a statement that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system at the contact line
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
UN Security Council calls for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Security Council members strongly condemn the use of force and regret the loss of life
Read more
Russian tanks may be armed with larger guns — ground forces commander
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 jets make first-ever nighttime flight into stratosphere
The aircraft destroyed a hypothetical enemy at a supersonic speed, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian and French Presidents have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint
Read more
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Read more
US senators asking Trump to investigate Navalny incident
The request is contained in a letter sent to US President
Read more