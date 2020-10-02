Russia’s UN envoy urges Germany to cooperate with Moscow on Navalny issue

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, advised Germany to cooperate with Russia in investigating the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny instead of filing requests to the UN Security Council.

"I think that instead of drafting letters that we saw yesterday, which they hurried to draft and to send on 30 September before the Niger Presidency expired, some of them should better cooperate with the Russian authorities," Nebenzia said, commenting on Germany’s request for a Russian briefing on the issue at the UN Security Council.

"In order to start our investigation, we need, according to our laws, to be provided with materials that would allow us to open such an investigation. As long as these materials are not provided, we only can conduct the so-called pre-investigation, which is being held," the Russian diplomat continued.

He went on to say that Navalny’s accusations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the incident were ‘insulting.’

"Navalny commented that he is convinced that it's Putin who is behind this. He has no other version. I'm not even taking the question why Putin would need it. That's absurd in principle," Nebenzia said.

"But I would say that even the allegation of something like that, which comes not just from Navalny, but is somehow inherent in many statements that we hear on that issue, is insulting," he added. "That is immoral even to suggest this, let alone a simple question: why Russia or the Russian authorities would need that?"

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.