Changes unlikely in relations with Russia after US election - ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian-US relations are unlikely to change drastically after the US presidential election, Russia’s Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a televised interview with Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.

"I do want to believe that we will wake up in a different world tomorrow, but any dramatic changes will hardly take place in the relations between the United States and Russia, whoever would be at the helm in the White House," Antonov said.

"[US] presidents used to set a goal to improve relations and to expand them, but their potential has not been used up by today," he added.

Apart from that, he pointed out that the US sanctions create obstacles for local businesses which are interested in cooperation with Russia and in their expansion into its market.

"Well, and of course, our political contacts need to be renewed," the ambassador concluded.