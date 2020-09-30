Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft

YALTA, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign partners refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft, department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our foreign partners supplying ready systems for our airplanes, publicly or privately, informed our aircraft producers that they will not continue relations with our aircraft manufacturers either under existing contracts or under new contracts. Actually, without announcement of sanctions, they said they would not supply [radio electronic] systems anymore," Shpak said.

Foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way, the official said.

Subsequent restrictions may cover microelectronics, he added.