Putin to hold videoconference with Moldovan president

"A videoconference is planned with the president of the Republic of Moldova," the spokesman said. According to him, it will be "full-fledged one-on-one talks" in a video format.

The spokesman reiterated that in general Putin has "a very intense work day today" in Sochi. In the morning the head of state had a phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, then, before the videoconference with Dodon, the Russian president has a meeting planned with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

In the second half of the day an extended session of the State Council Presidium will be held to discuss the national development goals until 2030. "There will be an address by Putin," the spokesman said, adding that there will also be presentations by the heads of the State Council specialized groups, including Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, head of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov and others.