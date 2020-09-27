Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey emphasize need to stabilize Nagorno-Karabakh situation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey - Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu - during a telephone conversation stressed the need for an early ceasefire and stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"The need for an early ceasefire and stabilization of the situation on the contact line was emphasized. Condolences were expressed to the families and friends of the victims," the Foreign Ministry said.

On Sunday morning, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that Armenia began intensive shelling on the positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements, with reported casualties and wounded among the civilian population. In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict between Baku and Yerevan began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the conflict of 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations have been held on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by Russia, the United States, and France.