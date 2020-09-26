Russia’s UN envoy warns of rift in international relations

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A global rift might emerge in international relations as a result of the ongoing US-China standoff, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

Commenting on the tensions between the United States and China, Nebenzya said that the history of international relations already has a precedent of a standoff between two major political systems.

"However, those systems had some form of interaction back then," he said. "But the current events suggest a possibility of the world becoming separated by a major rift."

The Russian diplomat said a bipolar world, in which the United States and China would dominate, was possible, but Russia was not eager to see this happen.

"First of all, we do not ally with anyone against anyone else. We do not ally with China against the United States, and we don’t want to ally with the United States against China. We want the world to be different. But, at the moment, it is moving not in the direction that we want."

The relations between China and the United States worsened lately, including as a result of the trade tariffs row. The situation deteriorated further when US President Donald Trump accused China of late and insufficient response to the initial novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Later, the US leader also accused Beijing of stealing intellectual property.