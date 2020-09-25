Russian diplomat says online/offline 2020 UNGA format impeded response to opponents

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The online/offline format of the 75th United Nations General Assembly had made it impossible for speakers to respond to opponents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in an online interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Friday.

"The 75th UN General Assembly and the High Level Week were held at their usual time but their format will go down in history. The leaders and foreign ministers of countries spoke via video addresses and only permanent envoys were present in the hall," he pointed out.

"This was the most optimal way, but it was far from perfect because nothing can substitute for face-to-face communication. We don’t have that at the moment and we can see the disadvantages in the remote format because it is impossible to respond to any remarks," Vershinin specified. "Here’s an example: US President Donald Trump in his address criticized China and it was the Chinese envoy who had to respond since Xi Jinping could not do it," Vershinin added.

At the same time, the envoy believed this sort of remote format was also useful. "It provides the opportunity to do a lot under the current circumstances, and the main thing is to ensure the central and unifying role of the UN," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.