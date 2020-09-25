Face-to-face summit of Astana process members on the agenda but no dates yet

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. There are plans to hold a face-to-face summit of the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) but no dates have been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in an online interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Friday.

According to Vershinin, the Astana process remains important. "The three countries held a virtual summit on July 1," he noted. "I can say that there are plans to hold a face-to-face meeting. It will take place in Iran, but no dates have been set yet," the senior Russian diplomat added.

Vershinin also pointed out that the current epidemiological situation in the world made it impossible to hold such a meeting at the moment. "But the process will go on. We will make sure that it is effective," he concluded.