Putin lauds mutually beneficial partner ties between Moscow and Seoul

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two states, the Kremlin press service informed on Friday.

Putin stressed that over the past decades, "the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea have accumulated significant experience of fruitful cooperation in the political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and other spheres." The Russian leader also lauded "the dynamically developing interparliamentary dialogue and interregional cooperation."

"Large-scale joint investment and industrial projects are being implemented. The coordination of efforts on the resolution of current regional and international issues, namely within the UN, APEC, ARF and other multilateral structures, is showing good results," the Russian leader noted, expressing confidence that Moscow and Seoul would continue to develop "mutually beneficial partner ties for the good of both countries’ people and in the interest of strengthening security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia on the whole."