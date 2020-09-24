EU continues to encourage Kiev’s tough policy towards its own people - Russian envoy

BRUSSELS, September 24. /TASS/. The recent visit of the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to Kiev has shown that Brussels continues to encourage the Ukrainian authorities to pursue a tough policy towards their own people, Russian Permanent Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

According to him, the EU top diplomat once again praised the Kiev authorities during his visit, "focusing on humanitarian and legal activities."

"It was hard not to notice violations of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists, attacks on the Russian language and the oppression of Russian-language citizens, which have become a routine fact of life," Chizhov noted. "Let alone the blatant crimes that were committed at the time of the Maidan, which remain unpunished," he added, pointing to the 2014 Odessa Trade Union House tragedy and the murders of journalists.

"It is surprising and disappointing that while in Kiev, Josep Borrell did not say a word about these problems, at least publicly. Is proves that Brussels continues to encourage the Kiev authorities to pursue a tough policy and divide their own people into the good ones and the misguided ones," the Russian envoy emphasized.