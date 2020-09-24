Russia still not provided with consular access to Navalny, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia officially requested consular access to blogger Alexey Navalny from the German authorities a week and a half ago, yet still received no response, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference Thursday.

"It has been about a week and a half that we officially requested consular access to our citizen from the German authorities. We have received no response to this request. Therefore, we hope that our partners will understand the futility of attempts to talk to us from the position of some supreme being, which does not even bother with responding to legitimate questions, based on an international convention, while arrogantly demanding a some sort of repentance from us," he said.

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent official requests to its colleagues in Germany, France, Sweden and the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), asking to fulfill obligations, outlined in the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, Lavrov noted.

"It is this firm international legal foundation that we based our request for information that our German colleagues, as well as the French and the Swedes, must provide to us, considering that the Germans told us that they double-checked examinations conducted after Navalny was put in the Charite clinic via their French and Swedish colleagues. We have received no responses so far," the Minister said.

At the same time, Lavrov noted, Berlin reacts to Russian requests with ridiculous statements.

"For example, the idea that whatever happened to Navalny, happened in Russia, therefore we [Berlin] will not aid you [Moscow] in any way, we will demand your admission of guilt. This is embarrassing, especially so for such respectable country as Germany," the top diplomat underscored.

He added that The Hague, where the OPCW headquarters is located, has also provided no response.

"Initially, our German colleagues told us that they cannot disclose anything to us, arguing that the case is no longer bilateral, but international. There is an international body, the OPCW, turn to them," Lavrov said. "We addressed [the OPCW] almost immediately, but they have messed with us for several days. They claimed they no-one contacted them. And the leadership of this organization, this technical secretariat, with citizens of NATO countries at leading positions, insisted that they have nothing to do with this," the Minister disclosed.

"When we discovered that they actually had a lot to do with this, that they even came to the Charite clinic to take sample from Navalny, they responded by saying that it was the Germans who filed the request, so it is they who have to respond," Lavrov said. "That is, the Germans send us to The Hague, and The Hague sends us to Berlin."

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.