West wages orchestrated disinformation campaign against Russia over Navalny - legislator

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The ongoing disinformation campaign, launched in the West over blogger Alexey Navalny’s alleged poisoning is well-orchestrated and aimed at undermining the Russian economy and ruining relations with a number of allied countries, including Belarus, the chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigating foreign intervention in Russia’s affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said after the commission discussed the Navalny case on Wednesday.

"It has been established that the massive disinformation campaign over Navalny’s alleged deliberate poisoning in Russia is well-orchestrated," Piskaryov said.

He believes that the campaign pursues several aims, including that of "upsetting Russia’s economic development by means of new sanctions," "in the first place, by using unfair competition methods to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, in combination with the sanctions introduced earlier, and blocking contacts between the Russian research centers that work on medicines and anti-virus vaccines, including those from COVID-19," the legislator said. Sanctions against three leading research centers are in effect already. Piskaryov believes that the current situation is reminiscent of the well-known Magnitsky Act and Skripal affair scenarios.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital to be discharged from it on September 22.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.