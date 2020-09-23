Russian diplomat slams West’s rhetoric on Navalny incident as unacceptable

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The rhetoric that Western countries are using in relation to the situation surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have all seen Western countries and their leaders, officials, state agencies, as well as integration institutions led by Western countries, launch a large-scale disinformation campaign over the situation surrounding Russian citizen Navalny," she pointed out.

"We consider this kind of rhetoric to be completely unacceptable. There is and can be no evidence of Russia’s involvement, or, as they say, a ‘Russian trace’," Zakharova added.