Russia to submit several draft resolutions to UNGA First Committee

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia plans to initiate a number of draft resolutions on the organization of the international security system during the work of the First Committee of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"We plan to submit a number of draft resolutions to the First Committee," he said adding that they will include draft resolutions on the strengthening and development of the system of treaties and agreements on arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation, on non-deployment first weapons in outer space, on measures of transparency and trust-building in space activities, on chemical, bacteriological and biological weapons.

"We would like these drafts to be discussed seriously and, naturally, we proceed from the fact that many nations should see the motives to promote these drafts and become their co-initiators."

According to Vershinin, the first meeting of the committee is scheduled for October 1.

The First Committee, also known as the Disarmament and International Security Committee or DISEC or C1, is one of six main committees at the General Assembly of the United Nations. It deals with disarmament and international security matters.