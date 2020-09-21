Putin’s video address to UNGA to be aired Tuesday after 18:00 Moscow time

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s video address to 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in expected to be aired on Tuesday, September 22, after 18:00 Moscow time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to Peskov, the video was made on September 18.

"This video address has already been referred to New York and we can expect it to be aired on Tuesday, after 18:00 Moscow time," he said.

The UNGA High-level Week will be held from September 22 through September 29, 2020. As many as 119 leaders of world nations and 54 heads of government are expected to address the Assembly. Most of them will do it in a video format because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.