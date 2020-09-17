Western ‘sanction itch’ against Russia is growing, Moscow to react - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The attempts by Western countries to use sanctions against Russia will only increase while Moscow won’t leave them without response, Spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova stated on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel, quoting the soon to be published interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"He used a wonderful metaphor there: "What we are observing now is a sanction itch and it is only increasing," she said.

"And we will react to this, like to all sanctions, like to all blacklists, like to all attempts to exclude our media outlets from the information space, turn away our journalists, public figures," she added.

According to the diplomat, the Foreign Minister also mentioned that the sanction "flywheel" is unlikely to slow down in the near future.