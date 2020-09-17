Putin, Lukashenko reaffirm commitment to reform Union Treaty

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexnader Lukashenko held a meeting in Sochi on September 14 to reaffirm commitment to continue reforming the Union State Treaty considering the demands of modernity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with New York-based international Russian-language RTVI.

"Everything that is recorded in the Union Treaty is now being analyzed," he said. "Both sides are coming to a mutual conclusion whether certain provisions of the Union Treaty are still relevant or whether additional amendments are required. There are 31 roadmaps there, with each of them dedicated to a specific section of the Union Treaty. Therefore, the commitment to continue reforms is there."

"This was also confirmed by the presidents in their recent phone call. This is also proven by the meeting between the Russian and Belarusian presidents in Sochi," he added.

Speaking about the results of the work to improve the Union Treaty, Lavrov noted, "it will look the way the two countries will agree.".