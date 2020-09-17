Kremlin dismisses rumors claiming Russia will re-introduce self-isolation

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks that there are no grounds for the rumors claiming that Russia will re-introduce the self-isolation regime soon, he told reporters on Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the mobilization of the Russian healthcare system would help manage the rise in new COVID-19 cases. He dismissed claims that Russia plans to reintroduce quarantine measures soon. "There is no discussion of that. Why not? Because during the acute phase of the fight against the coronavirus, all Russian regions without exception introduced preemptive measures to mobilize the healthcare system for the needs of the pandemic. This mobilization has taken place," he stressed. Peskov reminded that the work was carried out under strict control of Russia’s government headquarters tasked with combating the spread of the virus. "The Russian president personally took part in this work on a weekly basis. Those efforts have provided results," Peskov noted.

When asked to comment on the situation in the Stavropol Region, which is still at the first stage of lifting quarantine restrictions, Peskov said that this matter in the jurisdiction of the governor. "They [the governors] make the corresponding decisions," he said.

The Stavropol Region lifted the obligatory self-isolation regime in June, however, self-isolation is still obligatory for people over 65 and people with chronic illnesses until October 1. Mask use is obligatory in the region.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 30,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 945,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 21,818,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,085,281 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 895,868 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,061 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.