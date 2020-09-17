Setting Normandy Quartet summit dates makes no sense for now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A Normandy Quartet summit should be expected in the foreseeable future, but such a meeting is necessary not for a meeting’s sake, but for the sake of a specific result, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"We would prefer to avoid setting any dates for the time being, because it is senseless," he said. "It is true that we should expect a Normandy Quartet meeting at the head-of-state level in the foreseeable future. The sole problem is what ‘foreseeable future’ implies."

"Such a meeting is to be properly arranged. At least we are to confirm the implementation of the agreements that were achieved and committed to paper [at the previous summit] in Paris," he added.

"A summit level meeting for a meeting’s sake is not needed by any head of state and government. It is needed for the sake of a result," Peskov stated.

The Normandy Quartet leaders’ aides are to make preparations for a summit "to identify ways of making progress along the road of implementing the previously achieved agreements." The Kremlin official said Russia had the political will to go ahead with work on this platform, which in Moscow’s opinion has no alternative.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on September 15 said that the leaders of all Normandy Quartet countries (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) had agreed to a summit, which might take place after the second meeting of advisers. He speculated that the aides to the Normandy Quartet leaders might hold negotiations within a ten-day deadline, after which a date for a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France could be set.