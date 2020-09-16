Average turnout on single voting day was about 43%

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The average turnout at the election on the single voting day was about 43%, secretary of United Russia’s General Council Andrey Turchak said at a meeting of the presidium of the party’s General Council on Wednesday.

"On the single voting day [the average] turnout was 43.06%," he stated.

Elections of various levels took place at 83 Russian entities on September 13, the single voting day, which was preceded by early voting on September 11 and 12, with over 78,000 mandates involved. For instance, four entities (Tatarstan, the Kursk, Penza, and Yaroslavl Regions) held additional vote on State Duma seats, 11 regions voted on local legislators, and 18 regions voted on top officials.