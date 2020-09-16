Premature to talk about next Normandy Four summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The agreements reached by the Normandy Four group (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) at the Paris summit have not been implemented yet, so it is still early to talk about a next Normandy Four summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, although it was still "premature" to speak about a new summit, there is the will to continue the settlement process. "Along with this, we can certainly confirm that everyone wants to have the process [settlement in Ukraine] continued. However, as our president [Vladimir Putin] has reiterated, homework must be done and those agreements reached at the previous [summit] in Paris should be implemented," Peskov noted.

"It is not possible yet to state that we have advanced in this, so there is willingness to carry on with the work, but the previous agreements should be implemented," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.