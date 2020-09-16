Putin may hold video call with leaders of parliamentary factions in early October

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a video call with leaders of the Russian State Duma’s parliamentary factions in early October, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is true, such a meeting is in the works, we do not rule out that it will take place in the first ten days of October," he said.

Earlier, chairman of the Just Russia party Sergei Mironov informed that the meeting between the Russian leader and the leaders of parliamentary factions is planned for early October, and it is likely to be held in the format of a video conference. He reminded that the leaders of State Duma factions traditionally meet the president shortly after the regional elections, which took place on September 13 this year. Mironov added that the leaders of the factions would like to discuss the outcomes of the vote and the new features of election law.