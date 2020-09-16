Putin reiterates readiness for constructive dialogue in telegram to Japan’s Suge

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Yoshihido Suge, congratulating him with being elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan, Kremlin announced Wednesday.

"I would like to reiterate our readiness for a constructive interaction on pressing issues of bilateral and international agenda," the Russian leader said. "This, undoubtedly, would comply with the interests of people of Russia and Japan, and facilitate strengthening of stability and security in the Asian-Pacific region and the world in general."