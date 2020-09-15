US missile defense system deployment may destabilize world, Russian security chief warns

MOSCOW, September 15./TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries believe that the deployment of the US missile defense system may lead to the buildup of missile weapons in different parts of the globe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said after a videoconference with his SCO counterparts on Tuesday.

"We emphasized that the uncontrolled deployment of the global missile defense system may become a source of destabilization of international situation and lead to the proliferation and buildup of missile weapons in various regions of the globe," Patrushev said.

The participants in the videoconference drew attention to the worsening of the situation on the strategic stability track, including successive moves from the US to dismantle the legal framework regulating it, he went on to say.

"We spoke out in favor of strengthening international regimes in the sphere of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as well as maintaining international law and order," the security chief summed up.