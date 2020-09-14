Russia insists Germany satisfy another inquiry related to Navalny case - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia insists Germany satisfy a new request from the Russian prosecutor general’s office for legal assistance over the situation with Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ statement on that matter.

"We confirm also that on September 14 the Russian prosecutor general’s office issued an additional request for legal assistance to Germany’s federal ministry of justice asking to share information about treatment and examination of Alexei Navalny by German medics. We insist this request be satisfied," she stressed.

Zakharova pointed to the fact that German partners were violating their earlier liabilities to share medical materials on the Navalny case under the request from the Russian prosecutor general’s office of August 27. "Later on, however, the partners began to scale back on their commitments either under a pretext of the ‘independence’ of justice agencies or saying that a corresponding consent from the patient’s relatives is needed," she said.

According to the Russian diplomat, these samples are needed to complete a pre-investigation check conducted by Russian law enforcement agencies, which has been extended until September 20. "Under Russian laws, such check is a necessary condition for possible opening of a criminal case because no traces of poisoning were found during the medical examination of the patient in Omsk on August 21 and 22," she said.

Apart from that, in her words, Russia considers Maas’ words that Russia should to turn to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for Navalny’s samples as a lame excuse proving that Germany is not willing to find the truth.

Mass said earlier that OPCW experts had taken Navalny’s samples at Berlin’s Charite clinic and Russia, as a member of this organization, can refer its inquiries on the Navalny incident to this organization.

Russian prosecutor general’s office spokesman, Andrei Ivanov, said on Monday the office had issued another inquiry to Germany over the Navalny case.

Navalny felt sick on August 20 while flying from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. The man was taken to hospital in a state of coma and was connected to a ventilator. He was airlifted to the Berlin-based Charite clinic on August 22. Its doctors said that indicators of poisoning had been found in his body.

Charite medics said on September 7 Navalny had been taken out of the medically-induced coma and was being disconnected from the ventilator.

The German government said earlier that German military toxicologists had found that Navalny had been exposed to a nerve agent of the Novichok family. Following this, Berlin and its Western partners demanded Moscow clarify the circumstances of the incident and warned they would look at possible sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian side stresses that it is interested in a thorough investigation of the incident and is ready for all-round cooperation with Germany on that matter. Apart from that, Moscow points to the fact that no toxic agent had been spotted in Navalny’s samples before he was taken to Germany whereas the latter has given no evidence to back its theory.