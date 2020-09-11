Pushing the EU into a dead end: Diplomat castigates Brussels’ anti-Russia sanctions policy

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The more the European Union follows its policy of sanctions against Russia, the farther it drives itself into a dead end, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"We regard this step as another missed chance to get out of the dead end in which the EU has driven itself by linking the future of relations with our country with the situation in Ukraine. The problem of restrictive measures stems directly from the absolutely destructive policy, chosen by the bureaucrats in Brussels and European structures, of pushing ahead with the accusatory rhetoric towards our country," she said.

"Instead of accepting Russia’s proposal for jointly searching for points of agreement, thus promoting the European countries’ efforts in the modern world, which is distinguished by strong competition, the European Union prefers to follow a well-beaten track by prolonging the existing restrictive mechanisms against our compatriots and companies and inventing new ones," Zakharova added.

She stressed that Russia was urging the EU to give up such methods as "running counter to the norms and spirit of international law."

Earlier, the European Union prolonged its blacklist of Russian and Ukrainian individuals and legal entities for six months until March 25, 2021. These restrictions were introduced following the 2014 events in Ukraine.