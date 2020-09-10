Vucic, Putin agree to boost high-level dialogue

BELGRADE, September 10. /TASS/. Presidents Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Vladimir Putin of Russia have agreed to boost high-level dialogue in a telephone call, the Serbian presidential press service said on Thursday.

According to the press service, Vucic briefed Putin on the talks on Kosovo that had been held in Washington and Brussels. The parties also "exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans and pressing matters related to Serbia-Russia partnership, including the development of high-level dialogue" and "confirmed that Serbia and Russia are true friends whose cooperation is based on mutual trust."

Vucic also said that "Serbia is a military-neutral country, and President Putin welcomed Serbia’s firm position." "Despite the difficulties of its geopolitical, military and economic situation, Serbia will continue to defend the principle of military neutrality and will remain Russia’s true and proper partner," Vucic pointed out.

He also thanked his Russian counterpart for the continuous support of Serbia’s territorial integrity, as well as for efforts to preserve peace in the region. Vucic and Putin agreed that economic ties between the two countries kept growing stronger but there were even more opportunities for cooperation and new joint projects, the Serbian presidential press service said.

The Kremlin press service earlier issued a statement about a phone call between Putin and Vucic, which had been initiated by Serbia. According to the statement, Putin highlighted his willingness to continue to closely cooperate with the Serbian president on the entire range bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Serbian presidential press service said earlier that Putin was expected to visit Belgrade in October. Vucic invited Putin to visit Serbia at their meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on December 4, 2019. The Serbian authorities said later that they expected the Russian leader to attend the consecration ceremony of the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade in October.