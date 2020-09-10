Putin praises Vucic’s contribution to Russia-Serbia relations

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia have discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

According to the statement, the parties "discussed pressing matters related to strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia." "Russia praised Aleksandar Vucic’s personal contribution to efforts to boost Russia-Serbia ties," the statement adds.

Putin highlighted his willingness to continue to closely cooperate with the Serbian president on the entire range of bilateral, regional and international issues, the Kremlin press service added.

The phone call was initiated by Serbia.