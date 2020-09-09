Kremlin disagrees that Navalny’s poisoning wasn’t diagnosed due to equipment

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has disagreed with the statement that doctors in Omsk couldn’t diagnose the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny due to the equipment of lower quality than that at Germany’s Charite clinic where Russian blogger is being treated now.

"We don’t know what kind of equipment was in Russia and what kind of equipment was in Germany, so we cannot talk about it. It is wrong to state right away that in Germany the equipment is more advanced. Somewhere the opposite is possible, somewhere it is quite possible that we have earlier versions. The situation is different worldwide at different research institutions, so the question shouldn’t be formulated this way," he said, answering a corresponding question by reporters.

The Kremlin representative reiterated that Russian doctors proposed to their German colleagues to interact and exchange information and expressed hope that some "light will be shed on this issue" when the German side submits the materials.

The spokesman reiterated the position of Moscow that "if we are talking about a poisoning then, of course, an investigation is necessary, and, if it is a poisoning, then there will be an investigation." He added that "de facto, some investigation is already conducted, while de jure it is called a pre-investigation probe."

"Currently our doctors who studied the patient’s samples and tests do not have any data confirming the poisoning. We are counting on receiving the data from our German colleagues in the near future which allowed them to come to this conclusion. This will significantly help us to reconstruct the causes of this situation," he said.