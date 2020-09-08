Contacts between Belarusian opposition, Moscow out of the question — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. There were no contacts between representatives of the Belarusian opposition and Moscow as they are out of the question, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"No, they did not have contacts [with Moscow]. By the decision of the Constitutional Court [of Belarus], the self-proclaimed body [the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council - TASS] was recognized as illegal, unconstitutional. That’s why in this case any contacts are out of the question, of course," he said when asked whether Belarusian opposition members had been able to establish contacts with Moscow.