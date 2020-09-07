Russian diplomat regrets her post on Vucic-Trump meeting was misinterpreted

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed regret that her post about a visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to the United States was misinterpreted.

"The idea was clear. [The post was] that US partners use various protocol tricks in order not to create the feeling of equality during the talks. <...> Really, this is regrettable that all this was read not the way it was written," Zakharova told YouTube channel on Solovyov LIVE.

The diplomat stressed that Russia had also faced such situations at the negotiations. "We went through this ourselves at the example of other countries," she noted.

Zakharova earlier published a protocol photo that pictured the Serbian leader sitting on a chair in front of Donald Trump’s table. The diplomat also posted a photo with the well-known scene from "Basic Instinct" movie and a comment: "If you are invited to the White House and the chair is placed as if you are being interrogated, sit down like on photo number two. No matter who you are. Just believe me." Later on, Zakharova said that her Facebook post with a photo of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the meeting with US President Donald Trump had been misinterpreted and that it just criticized US arrogance.