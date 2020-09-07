Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman says situation around Navalny is politicized

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The situation around Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has obviously been politicized, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"One thing is obvious: everything spins around in the political sphere. It is also obvious that no evidence has been provided. Not even evidence, there are no data at all because if information is given it may turn out to be anti-evidence," she told Solovyov LIVE YouTube channel.

She pointed to the fact that there is no single source of information about the Navalny situation in Germany. "Just look how many of them. It looks like someone is pulling the speakers by the strings in various directions. <…> First it is medics, then laboratories, then the family, then the foreign ministry, then government spokespersons," she noted.

The Russian side insists that Berlin must share the required information. "We have had no reply. Neither officially - to the inquiry from the Russian prosecutor general’s office, nor to inquiries from our medics, I can say how many of them there have been. <…> I have a strong feeling that the scenarios was written beforehand," Zakharova said.

Navalny felt sick on August 20 while flying from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. The man was taken to hospital in a state of coma and was connected to a ventilator. He was airlifted to the Berlin-based Charite clinic in the morning on August 22. Its doctors said that indicators of poisoning had been found in his body. According to the doctors, the symptoms of poisoning have gradually abated.

Last week, the German government said that German military toxicologists had found that Navalny had been exposed to a nerve agent of the Novichok family. Berlin demanded Moscow clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready for all-round cooperation with Germany on that matter. He noted that no toxic agent had been spotted in Navalny’s samples before he was taken to Germany.