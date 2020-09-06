Russian diplomat says her post on Serbian president ‘misinterpreted’

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that her Facebook post with a photo of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the meeting with US President Donald Trump was misinterpreted and it just criticized US arrogance.

"I apologize but my post was interpreted in a wrong way," the diplomat wrote on her Facebook page. "The only thing that it said was the rejection of arrogant stance of the "exceptional" ones. The protocol tricks were one of tools which US officials regularly use to artificially create the impression of their own exceptionalism. This is unacceptable."

Earlier Zakharova published a protocol photo that pictured the Serbian leader sitting on a chair in front of Trump’s table. The diplomat also posted a photo with the well-known scene from "Basic Instinct" movie and a comment: "If you are invited to the White House and the chair is placed as if you are being interrogated, sit down like on photo number two. No matter who you are. Just believe me."

The post drew criticism from Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Duric and Vucic.